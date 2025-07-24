Rajinikanth is writing his autobiography, discloses Lokesh Kanakaraj

Chennai, July 24 Director Lokesh Kanakaraj, whose much-awaited action entertainer 'Coolie' features Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, has now disclosed in an interview that Rajinikanth is in the process of writing his autobiography and that he had been writing everyday during the last two schedules of 'Coolie'.

In a video interview to a media publication, the ace director said, ".. in the last two schedules, sir was busy with writing his autobiography. He used to write everyday."

The director then went on to say, "Everyday, I would ask him,'What episode are you in?' 'What phase are you in?". He (Rajinikanth) would then let me know that this is what happened in his 42nd year and that this is what happened at a later stage."

Stating that the superstar shared with him details that he didn't share with anyone else, Lokesh said that the experience was one that would always remain close to his heart. "So, it is like very close to my heart. What you take away is that experience that man has seen. One common factor that connects not just me but everybody else in our state to him is all the hurdles that he has overcome," Lokesh said.

Meanwhile, Coolie has already made headlines by becoming the highest overseas procurement for a Tamil film to date.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry also suggest that director Lokesh Kanakaraj's much awaited action entertainer may well reach audiences in over a 100 countries around the world when the film hits screens on August 14 this year.

Hamsini Entertainment, a key player in international film distribution, is backing the film’s global distribution. Sources in the industry claim that with 'Coolie', Hamsini Entertainment is gearing up for their biggest release yet, targeting distribution in over a 100 countries, making it one of the most widespread international releases for an Indian film.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan.

Anirudh has composed the music for the film, marking his fourth consecutive film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Cinematography for the film is by Girish Gangadharan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

The film is keenly awaited as it will feature actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

