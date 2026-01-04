Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan attend M Saravanan portrait unveiling in Chennai

Chennai [Tamil Nadu] (India), January 4 : Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on Sunday attended the unveiling ceremony of veteran film producer M Saravanan's portrait at AV Meiyappan Higher Secondary School in Chennai's Virugambakkam.

The event saw the presence of film personalities and political leaders who gathered to remember Saravanan's role in Tamil cinema. The unveiling ceremony was also attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

M Saravanan, who headed the famous AVM Studios, passed away last year in December at the age of 86. He was known not only for his work in films but also for his close ties with actors, filmmakers and leaders across generations.

While speaking at the event, Rajinikanth shared his long association with Saravanan and spoke about the impact he had on his life and career. He spoke about working with AVM Studios, the atmosphere at Saravanan's office, and the advice he continues to follow even today.

Rajinikanth said, "I have done 11 films with him. Saravanan was someone who delivered many successes while sitting right there in his office. Beyond cinema, he was very close to me personally."

After Sivaji, as age increases, one should remain busy he advised me to do at least one film every year. Even now, I follow that advice. Though he was not aligned with politics, everyone respected him," Rajinikanth added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also spoke at the event and spoke about AVM Studios, its founder AV Meiyappan, and Saravanan's place in the history of Tamil cinema. He recalled moments linked to former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and spoke about the respect Saravanan earned over the years.

M.K. Stalin said, "If one has to speak about the history of the Tamil film industry, it is impossible not to mention AVM. Everyone knows that Meiyappan Chettiar was respectfully and affectionately called Appachi..."

"When I was serving as Mayor, during my morning walks at Marina Beach, he would speak about what should be done for the development of Chennai...He would stand with folded hands, not out of fear, but out of affection and love in a way that bound all of us together with warmth . May his fame live on," he added.

M. Saravanan was born on December 3, 1939. He carried forward the legacy of his father AV Meiyappan, one of the early pioneers of Tamil cinema and the founder of AVM Studios. Over the decades, AVM Studios produced several well-known films across generations, including 'Naanum Oru Penn,' 'Samsaram Adhu Minsaram,' 'Sivaji: The Boss,' 'Vettaikaran,' 'Minsara Kanavu,' 'Leader and Ayan.'

