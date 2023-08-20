Rajinikanth offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 20 : Legendary actor Rajinikanth, who arrived in Ayodhya, offered prayers to Lord Hanuman. He wore a white kurta for his visit.

The actor's sacred visit comes at a time when his film 'Jailer' is performing well at the box office.

Earlier, Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow.

The actor arrived in the city on Friday night for the screening of his film ‘Jailer’, which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth expressed his excitement about the kind of positive response his film is getting from the audience and its success.

Talking about ‘Jailer’, Rajinikanth portrays the father of a police officer in the film. The trailer also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men.

While Jackie Shroff is very briefly seen in the teaser. Jackie's look portrays a bad character and emanates power and authority. He has a daring and dramatic appearance in the teaser that has the viewers in awe.

Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film 'Uttar Dakshin’.

'Jailer' is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

