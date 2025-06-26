Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie's Hindi version titled 'Coolie The Powerhouse'

Chennai, June 26 With just 50 days to go for the release of director Lokesh Kanakaraj's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Coolie', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, the makers of the film on Thursday announced that the Hindi version of the film had now been titled as 'Coolie The Powerhouse'.

Sun Pictures, the production house that is producing the film,on Thursday released a new poster from the film to highlight the fact that the film was 50 days away from its release.

Releasing the poster on its X handle, Sun Pictures wrote, "Deva's rage begins in 50 days! #CoolieIn50Days #Coolie in Hindi is now #CoolieThePowerhouse. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th."

It may be recalled that a few days ago, a section of the media had claimed that the Hindi version of the film had been titled 'Majdoor'. However, the Hindi title evoked a mixed response from netizens on social media.

Sun Pictures, on Thursday, announced that the Hindi version would now be called 'Coolie The Powerhouse'.

'Coolie', which is expected to be an action thriller, will, apart from Rajinikanth, feature a number of top stars including Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir and Tamil star Sathyaraj. Bollywood star Aamir Khan also plays a cameo in the film.

The film will also feature actors Shruti Haasan, Rebe Monica John, and Junior MGR in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography is by Girish Gangadharan. The film is being edited by Philomin Raj and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

The film is keenly awaited as it will feature actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

