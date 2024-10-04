Rajinikanth thanks Big B for his love, concern towards him, says "truly touched"

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 4 : After veteran actor Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai due to ill health, several celebs and eminent personalities expressed their concern towards his physical condition. Now, the superstar has conveyed his heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support from everyone.

Taking to X, he thanked megastar Amitabh Bachchan for showing "warm concern", "Thank you @SrBachchan ji for your love and showing such warm concern towards me ...truly touched"

Thank you @SrBachchan ji for your love and showing such warm concern towards me …truly touched 🙏🏻— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 4, 2024

He also expressed gratitude to to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing concern regarding his health.

"My dear honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji ... my heartfelt thanks to you for your care and concern regarding my health and checking on me personally," Rajinikanth wrote on X.

My dear honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji … my heartfelt thanks to you for your care and concern regarding my health and checking on me personally 🙏🏻— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 4, 2024

The ace star, who was recently admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after complaining of ill health, was discharged from the facility on Thursday night.

The 'Sivaji' star was discharged from the hospital around 11 pm on October 3, as per Chennai Police.

According to a bulletin released by Apollo Hospitals on October 1, Rajinikanth had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method.

The hospital's senior interventional cardiologist Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling. The procedure went as planned.

"Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a nonsurgical, transcatheter method, " read the bulletin released from Apollo Hospitals. Chennai.

"Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the Aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular repair)," as per the bulletin.

"We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days," the bulletin read.

On Thursday night, Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya visited the Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman Temple in Chennai to offer prayers for the speedy recovery of her father.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is set to star in the highly anticipated film 'Coolie.'

While specific details remain under wraps, a recently released monochrome teaser featuring the actor has already captivated audiences. The teaser showcases Rajinikanth in an action-packed role, confronting adversaries with a belt made of gold watches, generating significant excitement among fans.

'Coolie' marks a notable collaboration between Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, with Sun Pictures backing the project. Rumours suggest that Sivakarthikeyan may play a significant role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The release date for the film has yet to be announced.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are going to share screen space in 'Vettaiyan'. Helmed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, the star-studded film also ensemble included Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor