Rajinikanth turns 75: Fans gather outside actor's residence to celebrate superstar's birthday, celebrities pour heartfelt wishes

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 12 : The fans gathered outside Rajinikanth's residence to celebrate the superstar's 75th birthday in Chennai on Friday. In addition to fans, several politicians and movie stars penned their heartfelt wishes for the actor.

The die-hard fans gathered outside Rajinikanth's residence to catch a glimpse of him and wish him a happy birthday and a long life.

One of the fans who was spotted outside the residence of Rajinikanth expressed her love for the actor and shared her favourite picks from the actor's filmography.

"I wish our beloved Rajinikanth a Happy Birthday. We love you, sir. I love his smile and his genuineness, and his kindness. I love his movie 'Coolie' and ofcourse Annaamalai. I love his movie. We love him. People are crazy about Rajinikanth, so that's why we came all the way from Malaysia to see him today," said Lina, a fan of Rajinikanth, while talking to ANI.

Many well-wishers gathered outside Rajinikanth's residence amid high security. The fans expressed their love by dressing up as the actor's iconic roles.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a heartfelt message to superstar Rajinikanth and also honoured his 50 years of cinematic legacy.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on the special occasion of his 75th birthday. His performances have captivated generations and have earned extensive admiration. His body of work spans diverse roles and genres, consistently setting benchmarks. This year has been notable because he completed 50 years in the world of films."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also shared his warm greetings earlier today. Taking to his official X handle, Stalin gave a heartwarming shoutout to Rajinikanth and his decades-long film legacy.

"Rajinikanth = Charisma that Conquers Age! Eloquence that delights everyone when he ascends the stage! A heart free of deceit and pretense, speaking one thing inwardly and another outwardly! From six to sixty, captivating for half a centurymy friend #SuperStar @rajinikanth, heartfelt birthday wishes! May he continue to deliver many more victorious creations upon me, and may his victory flag keep flying with the love and support of the people! #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth," wrote MK Stalin on his X handle.

Apart from politicians, several prominent figures, including Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, and Mohanlal, joined the chorus of greetings for the 'Coolie' actor.

Taking to his X handle, actor-politician Kamal Haasan penned a heartwarming note for his friend and co-star, celebrating Rajinikanth's journey.

"75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend," Haasan wrote.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor Mohanlal penned a beautiful message for Rajinikanth, offering a shoutout to the actor's 50 years in cinema.

He wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes to dear Rajinikanth Sir. As you celebrate 50 remarkable years in cinema, thank you for inspiring generations with your values, strength, and extraordinary spirit. May God bless you always with peace, good health, and boundless joy."

Raghava Lawrence added, "Happy Birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth! I pray to Ragavendra Swamy for your good health. May you live a long life. Guruve Saranam."

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also shared her warm wishes as she wrote on her X handle, "Happpyyyyy birthdayyyyy to our one and only superrrr starrrrrr @rajinikanth sirrrrrr... we love you..!!!"

Rajinikanth's former son-in-law, actor Dhanush, also shared his greetings for the superstar and wrote on his X handle, "Happy birthday thalaiva. @rajinikanth."

Along with celebrities and politicians, fans around the world also made the day memorable, leading online campaigns, trending hashtags, and celebrating the actor's iconic films.

Social media platforms have been flooded with birthday wishes, fan art, and videos.

Several visuals from Tamil Nadu show fans honouring the actor's journey and his larger-than-life style, making the day a personal milestone.

In one of them, a devoted fan in Madurai celebrated the actor's 75th birthday in a distinctive manner by organising a special ceremony at the Rajini temple.

Karthik, a lifelong admirer of Rajinikanth, has constructed a "Rajini Temple" inside his residence, featuring a 300-kg statue of the actor.

The temple, inaugurated a few months ago, has since become a symbol of his deep devotion and has begun drawing visitors and fans from the neighbourhood.

The celebration was conducted on Thursday, a day before the cinema icon's birthday. It included a cake-cutting ceremony, followed by abhishegam (ritual bathing) and special prayers for the idol.

Karthik and his family performed the rituals with reverence, praying for the actor's long life and continued good health.

For the family, Rajinikanth is not merely a celebrated actor but a spiritual figure. Over time, the space has evolved into a shrine dedicated entirely to him, reflecting the unwavering admiration he inspires among his fans.

Speaking about the celebration, Karthik said, "We extend our heartfelt wishes on Superstar Rajinikanth's 75th birthday. We pray that he is blessed with a long, peaceful, and healthy life. Just as we have celebrated his birthday today with devotion, we hope to celebrate his 100th birthday in this very Rajini Temple."

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as "Thalaiva" (leader) by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema.

With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Some of his memorable movies include 'Shivaji: The Boss', Annaamalai, Thalapathi, Padaiyappa, Robot, Jailer, and others.

