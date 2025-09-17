Rajinikanth wishes PM Modi "long life, good health", Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu too extend birthday greetings

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 17 : Megastar Rajinikanth extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occassion of the latter's 75th birthday.

Taking to X, Rajinikanth penned a heartfelt note, praying for PM Modi's long life.

"To the most respected, honourable, and my dear Prime Minister @narendramodi

Narendra Modi ji , heartfelt wishes on your birthday. Wishing you long life, good health, peace of mind, and everlasting strength to lead our beloved nation. Jai Hind," he wrote.

Veteran actor Mohanlal, too, greeted PM Modi on his birthday.

In a video message, he said, "Heartfelt wishes for a very happy birthday....may you be blessed with good health, strength and many more years of graceful leadership in service of our great nation," Mohanlal said in a video message.

Mahesh Babu's message for PM Modi on X read, "Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. May you always be blessed with good health, happiness and continue inspiring us all with your leadership. "

Meanwhile, on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development works in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a public rally in MP, PM Modi said, "... There are four pillars of the Viksit Bharat journey; women, youth, poor and farmers. Today, schemes related to all four of these have been dedicated to the nation... Our Nari Shakti is the foundation of the progress of our nation. If the mother stays healthy, then the whole house stays well. If a mother falls ill, the entire family's system crumbles. That is why 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign (healthy women, strong family campaign) is dedicated to our mothers and sisters..."

