Rajinikanth's 50 years in cinema: Thalaiva pens thank you note to Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan other industry veterans

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 15 : As India celebrated its 79th Independence Day, Rajinikanth on Friday extended his greetings to his fans, stating that the day marked a milestone for him too, as he completed half a century in his cinematic journey.

Taking to his social media platform X, the 'Thalaiva' posted his "heartfelt thanks" to a slew of people ranging from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Edappadi Palaniswami, and BJP State President Nainar Nagendran and BJP leader K Annamalai, among others.

The actor also expressed his sincere thanks to his friends and superstars from the cinema industry, which includes Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Vairamuthu, Ilaiyaraaja among others. He also expressed his gratitude to his fans for their love.

The veteran actor's latest film 'Coolie' was released on August 14 to enthusiastic response from cinegoers and film fraternity.

"Warm greetings to everyone on the 79th Independence Day. On the occasion of my 50-year journey in the film industry, I extend my heartfelt thanks to my friend and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin, the Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami, BJP leader Nainar Nagendran, my friend Annamalai, Sasikala Ammaiyar, Dhinakaran, Premalatha Ammaiyar, and many other friends from the political sphere," Rajnikath posted on X.

"I also sincerely thank my colleagues from the film industry, including Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Vairamuthu, Ilaiyaraaja, and all my friends from the cinema world as well as my beloved fans, the living gods who give me life," wrote Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth's latest film 'Coolie' was released on August 14. It was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starred Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles along with Rajinikanth.

The music of the movie was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

On the film's release day in Chennai's Egmore, huge crowds gathered outside theatres for the first-day, first-show. The area was filled with posters, banners, and giant cutouts of the superstar.

Fans in Madurai danced to drumbeats, showered flower petals, and celebrated with joy outside cinemas to watch the film.

In Tiruchirappalli, women were seen carrying flowers while men danced to drumbeats to celebrate the release of 'Thalaiva's' much-awaited film.

The excitement was not just limited to Tamil Nadu. In Mumbai, similar scenes were seen as fans gathered outside theatres wearing Coolie-themed t-shirts, dancing, and cheering for the film. Children also joined in the celebrations.

Fans in Hyderabad thronged outside a theatre on Thursday morning, placed posters of their favourites, Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna.

