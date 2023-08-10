Rajinikanth's entry scene in Jailer, causes Mumbai theatre to pause film

Rajinikanth fans were seen cheering for the superstar during his whistle-worthy entry scene in the film 'Jailer', which lead to pausing the movie in a theatre in Mumbai. A video was captured on X, formerly called Twitter, by a fan who was present at the theatre and displayed a short clip of how the movie was suddenly paused in the hall as everyone suddenly stood up and started cheering out loud and clapping. Just the stylish entry of the 72-year-old on screen caused the theatre in a big screen in Sion, Mumbai to pause.

Meanwhile, fans in India offered special prayers at Thiruparankundram Amman Temple in Madurai. They performed special worship to the temple deity by offering the unique penance 'Man Soru' for the film's success. Not to mention, offices across Chennai and Bengaluru have declared holidays on August 10 and are also handing out free tickets to their employees so that they can watch the film.Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer also features Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. Malayalam actor Mohanlal will also be seen in an extended cameo.Jailer is directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Muran in association with Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth portrays the father of a police officer in the film. The trailer also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men. While Jackie Shroff is very briefly seen, his look portrays a bad character and emanates power and authority. He has a daring and dramatic appearance that has the viewers in awe.

