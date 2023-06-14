Rajinikanth's Kabali producer KP Chowdary arrested in drugs case

Telugu filmmaker KP Chowdary, known for producing Rajinikanth’s Kabali, was apprehended by the Cyberabad Police on Tuesday, and a significant amount of cocaine was discovered in his possession. The initial arrest took place when the Special Operations Team intercepted him as he was leaving his residence in Kismatpur near Rajendranagar.

They seized 90 sachets of cocaine weighing a total of 82.75 grams from him. The investigation revealed that he had recently acquired 100 sachets of cocaine from Goa. It is suspected that he might have consumed a portion of it himself and also sold some sachets.KP Chowdary was taken into custody by the police in the act of delivering drugs to his clients. His arrest came as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Cyberabad Police, where they had previously seized 300 grams of cocaine a month ago. This earlier case ultimately led to Chowdary’s arrest. Based on initial reports, it was discovered that he had spent a significant amount of time in Goa and a considerable quantity of cocaine was confiscated from him by the police.