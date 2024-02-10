Rajinikanth's latest release 'Lal Salaam' gets positive response; updates on upcoming film 'Vettaiyan'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 10 : Megastar Rajinikanth's latest release, 'Lal Salaam,' is now out in theatres.

On Saturday, Rajinikanth was spotted at the Chennai airport.

At the airport, talking to media persons, Rajinikanth said, "The movie crew said that the movie 'Lal Salaam' has received a great response from the people, and thanks to Lyca Productions who produced this film and Aishwarya (Daughter of Rajinikanth) who directed it."

The film will always hold a special place in Thalaiva's life as his daughter Aishwarya has directed it.

He also shared details of her upcoming movie 'Vettaiyan' saying, "Vettaiyan movie shoots got over around 80 per cent and 20 per cent of the work is in progress."

Apart from Rajinikanth, 'Lal Salaam' also stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Dhanya Balakrishnan, Vivek Prasanna, and KS Ravi Kumar.

The film is billed as a sports drama that promotes religious harmony. Vishnu Rangasamy has written the film. AR Rahman has scored the music of the film.

Before 'Lal Salaam', Rajinikanth was seen in 'Jailer,' which was a worldwide box-office hit. He played a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos.

In the coming months, Rajinikanth will be seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavelraja.

The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film will be released in the latter part of 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor