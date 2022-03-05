Rajiv Adatia: I'd like to do different kinds of character roles

Mumbai, March 5 Former model and entrepreneur Rajiv Adatia is popularly known for his stint in 'Bigg Boss 15'. He says that he wants people to see his other side as a performing artist too.

Rajiv said: "I'm in talks for TV and web shows. I'm just going through some concepts and if something comes my way which I'm able to give justice to while enjoying doing it, I'll definitely do it. People might see me doing something very soon"

Rajiv is known for his comedy and his entertainment style. When asked what kind of character he would love to do in the future, Rajiv elucidated: "People love my comedy so of course, I'd like to do comedy characters. But I am a very dynamic person and I have done my degree in performing arts as well so I'd like to different kinds of character roles and showcase my other side too"

It is also rumoured that Rajiv Adatia is all set to be a part of the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi's 12th season.

