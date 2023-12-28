Rajiv Adatia remembers his late father, says, "Losing a parent is extremely painful"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 : 'Bigg Boss 15' fame Rajiv Adatia remembered his late father and shared that he lost him when he was 18 years old. He expressed his pain and agony over losing him and said that he wished he would be here to see how much he had succeeded in his career.

He took to X and wrote in his long post, "It's 19 years without my father and I can still feel the day he passed like it was yesterday! I was 18 and losing my dad was the biggest blow to me.i only wish he was here to see how far I have come! Losing a parent is extremely painful! U learn to live with it but never get over it."

After his post, his fans consoled him and one of them commented, "He is watching you n showering blessings"

Another wrote, "Your dad must be really proud of you"

While the other mentioned, "Stay strong Rajiv Bhai"

Rajiv shares a close bond with his parents. Previously, on his father's birthday he paid an heartfelt tribute to him. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad!! How I wish you were still here so I could celebrate this day with you! Gone to soon but never forgotten. You would of been the happiest for me and I know you are looking down guiding me and protecting me always! I love you more than you will ever know. 18years without you is a long time but that void of losing a parent never really gets filled. Love you Dad and I hope you I make you proud"

On the work front, Rajiv was also seen on the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'.

