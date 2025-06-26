Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon, Onir to come together for the Second Instalment of My Melbourne

After the resounding success and critical acclaim of My Melbourne, the landmark Indo-Australian film project is all set to return with its second official instalment. Produced by Mind Blowing Films and presented by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the project continues its mission to celebrate cultural diversity and strengthen ties between India and Australia through the powerful medium of cinema.

The first edition of My Melbourne, released in March 2025 across India and Australia, brought together four visionary filmmakers — Rima Das, Onir, Imtiaz Ali, and Kabir Khan — to craft stories around identity, gender, race, sexuality, and disability. The film stood as a one-of-a-kind collaboration that bridged cultures while showcasing meaningful narratives that resonated globally and won the best film at the UK Asian Film Festival.

Now, the much-anticipated second chapter has been officially announced, bringing together another iconic slate of filmmakers. Rajkumar Hirani, Anjali Menon, Shoojit Sircar and returning director Onir are all set to helm.

Speaking on the announcement, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, CEO of Mind Blowing Films and the creative force behind the project, shared, "The success of My Melbourne has been overwhelming and deeply fulfilling. It has proven that stories told with authenticity and heart can transcend borders. We are honoured to have some of the most acclaimed filmmakers of Indian cinema lend their voice and vision to the second edition. This project continues to be a celebration of inclusivity, collaboration and creativity between India and Australia’s the project has given us the opportunity to work with emerging creatives from under represented communities

Rajkumar Hirani, known for some of India’s most beloved and socially conscious films, said, "I am truly excited to be part of a project that uses cinema to explore diverse human experiences while connecting two vibrant cultures. My Melbourne offers a rare opportunity to tell a story that is intimate, universal, and culturally resonant.”

Anjali Menon, celebrated for her sensitive and layered storytelling, added, "The themes and intention behind My Melbourne align deeply with the kind of stories I love to tell — ones that build empathy and bring people closer. I'm thrilled to collaborate on this journey of storytelling across continents.”

Shoojit Sircar, known for his thought-provoking narratives, said, "Storytelling knows no boundaries. My Melbourne is a meaningful initiative that reminds us how stories rooted in local contexts can have global significance. I’m grateful to be part of this cross-cultural cinematic dialogue.

Returning director Onir, whose contribution to the first edition was widely appreciated, shared, "Coming back for the second chapter of My Melbourne is like returning to a story that’s still unfolding. The opportunity to work with new themes and voices, while continuing a journey I deeply believe in, is truly rewarding.”

With this powerhouse lineup, My Melbourne is poised to deliver yet another chapter of emotionally powerful, culturally rich, and socially relevant stories, further deepening the artistic and diplomatic connection between India and Australia.