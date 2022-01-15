Rajkumar Hirani to direct Varun Dhawan on a real-life story

Varun Dhawan will be collaborating with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for a slice-of-life drama. According to a report, the film has been titled 'Made In India'. Reportedly, the film will be based on a real-life story and will be helmed by Hirani's assistant director Karan Narvekar.The report also stated that Rajkumar Hirani and 'Nil Battey Sannata' fame Neeraj Sharma have worked on the story of the film.

The shooting of the film will begin in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, Varun will next feature in 'Bhediya' with Kriti Sanon. Backed by Dinesh Vijan, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik. He will also star in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film has been slated to hit the theatres in June 2022.