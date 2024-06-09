Rajkumar Hirani, Vikrant Massey attend oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Actor Vikrant Massey and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani arrived to attend the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

During a conversation with ANI, Massey said, "This is a historic third term... I am looking forward to the next 5 years with the NDA government... The government has worked in the last 10 years. I have witnessed change. India is a big country and change doesn't happen overnight, it requires time."

Producer Mahaveer Jain also arrived to attend the oath ceremony.

PM Modi will take the oath of office at 7.15 pm today along with his council of ministers in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5.

PM Modi will assume office as prime minister for a third consecutive term as the BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. In the 543-strong lower house of the Indian parliament, 272 is the minimum majority figure.

PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third term after founding prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Alongside Narendra Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath this evening.

Ahead of the evening ceremony, posters featuring the PM-designate have been put up in Delhi.

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed, and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement route arrangements made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony on Sunday.

Several leaders and state heads of neighbouring regions and the Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

