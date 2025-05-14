Rajkummar on almost choosing science over acting: Thank God that didn’t happen

New Delhi, May 14 National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao revealed that he once considered taking up Science in the 11th grade, driven by family influence, but is now thankful that he didn’t go down that path.

Talking about if there is a “Bhool Chuk” that he made and is thankful for, Rajkummar told IANS: “For some reason, in Class 11, I wanted to take Science because I think the atmosphere at home was like that my elder brother and even most of my cousins were science students.”

Rajkummar shared how he briefly considered Science due to peer influence, despite his passion for acting.

“But I was always into acting — I used to do stage performances, dance, martial arts — but it was just that everyone else was taking Science, so I thought I should too,” said the actor, who completed his 12th grade from S.N. Sidheshwar Senior. Sec Public School, where he participated in school plays.

The 40-year-old star expressed relief for not pursuing Science, as his true passion lies in acting.

“Thank God that didn’t happen. I had no interest in it, and there would have been pressure to study a lot. But when your interest lies elsewhere, it feels like you get stuck in something you don’t truly want," said the actor, who graduated from Delhi University, where he was simultaneously doing theatre with Kshitij Theatre Group and the Shri Ram Centre in Delhi.

The actor currently awaits the release of his next “Bhool Chuk Maaf”, which was supposed to hit the screens on May 9, however the makers on May 8 announced that it would now release digitally on Prime Video on May 16, in “light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation” after the Indian Air Force targeted the terrorists' sites without crossing the Pakistan airspace.

However, the release of the film has now hit the pause button. The Bombay High Court granted an ad-interim injunction restraining Maddock Films from releasing Bhool Chuk Maaf on OTT platforms before completing its agreed-upon 8-week theatrical run with PVR Inox.

PVR Inox, in its court plea, argued that the last-minute change was a breach of the contract signed between the parties on May 6, 2025. The agreement specified that the film must have an 8-week window before it can be released online.

Directed by Karan Sharma, “Bhool Chuk Maaf revolves around Ranjan, a small-town romantic boy from Banaras,who lands a government job to marry Titli but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped until he fulfills his promise. A hilarious tale of love, fate, and redemption unfolds.

