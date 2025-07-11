Rajkummar Rao delivers career-defining performance in gripping gangster saga ‘Maalik’

Stars: **** (4 stars), Director: Pulkit, Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar.

Set in the gritty streets of 1988 Allahabad, Maalik is a powerful gangster drama that balances raw intensity with emotional depth. Rajkummar Rao shines in one of his most transformative roles yet as Maalik, a ruthless gangster who dominates the gangster world with rage and cunning.

His fiery dialogues, like “Paida nahi hue toh kya, ban toh sakte hain”, “Hum mazdoor baap ka beta hai ye kismat thi humari, Ab aap ko majboot bete ka baap banna padega ye kismat hai aapki”, channel the nostalgia of classic Amitabh Bachchan-era gangster dramas, making his performance magnetic and unforgettable.

Manushi Chhillar impresses in a refreshing role as Shalini, the emotional anchor to Maalik’s turbulent life, bringing quiet strength and grace to her role. The chemistry between the two adds heart to the violence and grit.

Director Pulkit, making his theatrical debut, crafts a taut, gripping narrative that never loosens its hold on the viewer.

The screenplay is razor-sharp full of tense moments, moral dilemmas, and unpredictable twists that keep the stakes high from start to finish. His command over the tone is evident as he seamlessly blends gritty action sequences with intimate, character-driven storytelling.

The film’s technical brilliance elevates it further.

The cinematography captures the oppressive streets and the sprawling ambitions of Allahabad with striking, gritty detail.

The background score deserves special mention, thunderous yet nuanced, it amplifies every emotion and heightens the tension at all the right moments giving the perfect vibe for Maalik.

Shot entirely on real locations in Allahabad and Lucknow, Maalik feels authentic and immersive, pulling the audience right into its morally ambiguous world. The powerful soundtrack from “Naamumkin” to “Dil Thaam Ke”, complements the narrative beautifully, making the experience all the more memorable.

What sets Maalik apart is that it doesn’t just rely on violence and spectacle; it’s a deeply character-driven story about ambition, loyalty, and survival in a world governed by greed and guns. Pulkit’s assured direction, Rao’s electrifying performance, and the film’s impeccable craft come together to deliver a gangster saga that is as thrilling as it is thought-provoking.

Maalik is not just a film, it's an experience.

