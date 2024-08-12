RajKummar Rao drops adorable pic with most 'Khubsoorat Stree' Patralekhaa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : As RajKummar Rao prepares for the release of his much-awaited film 'Stree 2', the actor shared a special picture with the most "khubsoorat Stree," his wife, actress Patralekhaa.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, RajKummar posted a picture of the couple standing together in what appeared to be a metro in a foreign city.

Both were dressed casually, showcasing their cool and relaxed style, with RajKummar adding a sweet touch by gazing lovingly at his wife.

The actor tagged his wife and added a caption that read, "With my most favourite and most khubsoorat [beautiful] #Stree."

Sara Ali Khan took to the comment section and wrote, "All kinds of gorgeousness."

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and film director, Tahira Kashyap dropped red hearts.

Actress Akansha Ranjan also complimented, "Such a nice photo!"

The release of the latest song 'Khoobsurat' from the film 'Stree 2' has heightened the anticipation among people for the movie.

The track features Shraddha Kapoor, who stars alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Dhawan.

The song highlights the playful romantic tension between Rajkummar Rao and Varun Dhawan as they vie to impress Shraddha Kapoor, while also offering fans a captivating musical experience.

The track promises to be a standout moment in the film, blending the essence of romance and drama in a unique way that intertwines the worlds of 'Stree' and Varun Dhawan's 2022 supernatural comedy horror 'Bhediya'.

The film will see Shraddha and RajKummar reprising their roles with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men.

Makers recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the horror comedy.

The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata'. The trailer also shows Vicky's love interest for Shraddha.

Vicky steps forward and transforms himself into the prince of Chanderi to save the women from the new threat that emerges as Sarkata threatens to abduct all the women of the village.

Tamannaah Bhatia is also making a cameo with a dance number in the movie. Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar, the song titled, 'Aaj Ki Raat' is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

In the song, Tamannaah sets the stage on fire with her dance moves. Dressed in a stunning green outfit, she captivates the people of Chanderi.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres on August 15.

