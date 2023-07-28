Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan starrer ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ trailer to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 : After releasing a teaser, the makers of ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rajkummar Rao announced the trailer date of the most-anticipated series.

Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram and treated fans with the teaser video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “If there is one word to describe this unbelievable world that Raj & DK have created, it’s ENTERTAINMENT!Guns and Gulaabs trailer drops on 2nd August, only on @netflix_in!#GunsAndGulaabs #GunsAndGulaabsOnNetflix.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvOvjvtJ_Zd/

The trailer is set to launch on August 2.

Pulling off a casting coup, ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ is a quirky, genre-blend that stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. From the first kill to the first kiss, in Gulaabganj, anything can happen, gangs run riot, a cartel heir is reluctant to pull the trigger on his new life, a mechanic is looking for love and an officer is struggling to keep his secrets.

Inspired by the misfits of the world, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

The teaser begins with Rajkummar Rao crying but at beating someone. He is seen talking about one's dark side in the background. Glimpses of Dulquer as a policeman are also visible in the clip. Adarsh Gourav has also marked his presence. Seemed like he is playing a thug in the project.

Helmed by Raj & DK, 'Guns and Gulaabs' will premiere on the streaming platform Netflix on August 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor