RajKummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Guns & Gulaabs' trailer out

New Delhi [India], August 2 : And the wait is over. On Wednesday, the makers for RajKummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Guns & Gulaabs' unveiled the trailer for their most anticipated web series.

Set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj, the series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties. 'The Family Man' creators Raj and DK have helmed the show.

The trailer was launched at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday by the makers and cast. 'Guns and Gulaabs' also stars Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshaan Devaiah and late Satish Kaushik.

Take a look at the trailer

Immersed in the ‘90s, Guns & Gulaabs paints a wild, wild world in cinemascope where a high stakes deal unfolds. Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts, a statement read.

'Guns and Gulaabs' will be out on Netflix on August 18.

Speaking of their first collaboration with OTT platform, Raj and DK said in a statement, "Guns & Gulaabs has been an exhilarating journey for us! This time we went back to our favourite territory... embracing the storytelling style of our earlier films (99, Shor In The City). And somewhere along this process, we found ourselves creating a genre-mash in a pulpy, retro style. Netflix has been a like-minded partner sharing the same unbridled passion as us to present this unique, quirky story. And it marks the beginning of an exciting collaboration that we hope audiences will embrace."

Tanya Bami, Director of Series, Netflix India said, “Take the gangster genre, add a dose of desi comedy to it, a generous flavouring of Bollywood and spice it up with Raj & DK's inimitable style; the outcome is Guns & Gulaabs, a delectable mix of genres and an unforgettable entertaining experience. Raj & DK collaborating with us on their passion project is a really special commencement of our partnership with them and it's been nothing short of amazing. With the excitement the teaser generated, we can't wait for our audience to experience the trailer which brings to life the creator duo's distinctive style and tone, along with unique performances by Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu and Gulshan Devaiah. We are really excited to bring this series to our audience.”

