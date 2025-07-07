“Rajkummar Rao Is Among My Favourite Actors” Says Anshumaan Pushkar on His Co-Star of Maalik

Actor Anshumaan Pushkar, who will soon be seen sharing screen space with powerhouse performer Rajkumar Rao in their upcoming film Maalik, has opened up about the special bond he shares with the acclaimed star. Reflecting on the experience of working with one of his long-time inspirations, Anshumaan described the journey as both enriching and transformative.

Speaking about Rajkumar Rao, Anshumaan says, "Raj is among my favourite actors whose work I have followed very closely and working with him was very great learning n exciting experience. On set he is that mentor kind of good friend who makes your life easy every time. He is a bankable star actor for the industry but his work ethics, his commitment and the way he keeps him on set n mixes with his co-actors is really admirable."

In Maalik, the two actors portray pivotal roles, and their synergy on-screen is a direct reflection of their off-screen rapport. Anshumaan recalls an incident from the set that left a lasting impact on him, "He provides that environment that as a co-actor I can approach him. For example, it was a tricky situation in a particular scene and I was in full confusion but he made sure that not only he stands on cues with his full intensity but later he comforted me by saying you played exactly what was needed."

The actor also shared how the constant exchange of thoughts and ideas on acting helped him grow in his craft."Every now and then on set we shared thoughts on the acting process n I must tell you getting those ideas from an actor like Raj bhai who has immense command on his craft pushed me to dig deeper as an actor and made me better in a good way and for that I’ll be always thankful to him."

As Maalik gears up for its release, fans can look forward to a powerful collaboration between two intense performers, one a seasoned artist, the other a rising talent deeply grateful for the experience.