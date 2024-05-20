RajKummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor perform Ganga Arti in Varanasi amid Mr and Mrs Mahi's promotions

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 : During the promotions of their upcoming film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' in Varanasi, actors RajKummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor performed Ganga arti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on Monday.

Ahead of the release of their film, Rajkummar and Janhvi sought blessings.

In the pictures, Janhvi looked ethereal in a blue and silver saree.

For glam, she kept her tied in a bun with a white gajra and minimal jewellery.

Rajkummar, on the other hand, wore a white shirt and beige pants.

Despite being occupied with the promotional activities, RajKummar and Janhvi did not forget their duties as responsible citizens.

On Monday, the duo turned up at their respective polling stations in Mumbai to cast their vote for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's first love song 'Dekha Tenu'.

With the track, the makers have tried to recreate the iconic verse 'Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve' from the song 'Say Shava Shava' from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's blockbuster movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

The new song is sung by Mohammad Faiz and is composed by Jaani, leaving fans nostalgic.

'Dekhha Tenu' showcases a sparkling chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The song is shot in the picturesque locales of Jaipur, showcasing the duo's beautiful wedding sequence in the film along with some glimpses highlighting their chemistry.

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr & Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collobaration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in 'Roohi'.

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will hit the theatres on May 31.

