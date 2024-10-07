Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa mourn loss of ‘Gaga’

Mumbai, Oct 7 Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have expressed their grief over losing their pet dog Gaga, whom they tagged as their “anchor and baby”.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa took to Instagram, where they shared a post featuring a slew of images and moments they shared with Gaga, their Yorkie. The photographs had Gaga looking adorable with hair clips, the actors lovingly holding her in their arms and even playing with their four-legged furry friend.

“Gaga , our angel our anchor our baby…Thank you for the most beautiful years. You guided us grounded us through happiness & through deep sorrows, through sadness & through laughters .Thank you for looking after us,” the post was captioned.

The caption further read: “Mummy Papa will miss you the most. Please meet us in every life time. You will always be our most precious baby. We Love You. Om Shanti.”

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma sent in his condolence for the star couple over their loss and wrote: “Oh no. Sorry to hear.. big hug to you both.”

On the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen along with Triptii Dimri in the upcoming film “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video”, which also stars Mallika Sherawat, Rakesh Bedi and Vijay Raaz.

The film follows the story of a couple who decide to film their first night as a souvenir. It all seems fine until the CD in which they stored their video gets stolen along with the CD player.

Rajkummar, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release “Stree 2”, in August shared the first look from his next action thriller film “Maalik,” which is directed by Pulkit, who has previously helmed "Dedh Beegha Zameen", "Bose: Dead/Alive" and "Bhakshak".

This will be the first time Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of a gangster in an action thriller. The film shoot is now in progress, with an extensive schedule planned across various locations in India.

“Maalik” is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

Meanwhile his wife Patralekhaa, was last seen in “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack”, a crime thriller drama mini series about the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor