RajKummar Rao, Patralekhaa's cryptic post leaves fans guessing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : Bollywood couple RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa have sparked curiosity among fans with a cryptic post, hinting at an upcoming collaboration.

Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a silhouette of themselves against colourful lights, along with a caption that left fans guessing.

"Something special is brewing. Can't wait to share it with you all. Stay tuned!" Patralekhaa further clarified any speculation by adding, "P.S: We are not becoming parents yet".

While the details remain under wraps, fans are eager to know what the couple is working on.

RajKummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh.

Before finally tying the knot, the duo had been dating each other for a long time. They worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood film CityLights in 2014.

The actor was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which was released on October 11. The film also starred Triptii Dimri. RajKummar was also seen in Stree 2, alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Patralekhaa, on the other hand, will next be seen in Phule opposite Pratik Gandhi. The film will be released in theaters on April 11, the 197th birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule.

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film stars Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as his wife, Savitribai Phule, bringing to life the inspiring journey of this iconic couple who championed equality and education in India.

