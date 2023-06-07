Rajkummar Rao reunites with 'Stree' co-stars Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, check pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : Actor Rajkummar Rao reunited with the star cast of his horror comedy film 'Stree' Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, director Amar Kaushik shared a couple of pictures and captioned it, "Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe Feels like Deja Vu !!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Kaushik (@amarkaushik)

In the pictures, Rajkummar, Aparshakti and Abhishek could be seen sitting on a couch and looking at their tablets.

Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons and shared their excitement for 'Stree 2'.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Part 2 coming."

"Can't wait for Bhediya2 and stree2," a fan commented.

A user commented, "Seems cool! Can't waittt."

The key highlight of the pictures were the 'Stree' and 'Bhediya' mannequins in the background.

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film 'Stree 2', officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

The team revealed that 'Stree 2' is set to release on August 31, 2024 and will also star Pankaj Tripathi and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik 'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Rajkummar and Aparshakti also had a cameo in Varun Dhawan's horror comedy film 'Bhediya' which was released in November last year.

The makers of 'Bhediya' also announced the sequel of the film. At the gala, Varun unveiled the logo of Bhediya 2 and even made a wolf sound, expressing his excitement.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee also talked about the much-awaited sequel of 'Stree' and said, "2023 is here!!! And I am very thrilled to kickstart this year, but looking back at the work I did last year- I was very nervous about JD aka Jana as it had to be similar yet difficult from Stree. But thankfully it was received well by the audience. Now the journey of Stree 2 will be super exciting.. recently I wrapped up Apurva. I'm thrilled to see how people will react to some very extreme characters. The playground is going to get bigger and better this year... so I am looking forward to it."

Meanwhile, Rajkummar will also be seen in an upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor