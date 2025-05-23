Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Told His Cook To Leave for Disrespecting Wife Patralekha, Says...

Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry who has proved himself without having anyone's back. Actor is currently promoting his upcoming film, Bhool Chuk Maaf, with Wamika Gabbi. In a recent interview actor shared his personal life experience with a cook, which is currently making headlines. Rajkummar went for promotion of his film on the Raunak Rajani's comedy show, where host told that his cook used to ignore what his wife said. But, he did not had the courage to fire him. Reacting to this, Rajkummar shared an experience from his personal life.

Rajkummar told an anecdote about the cook in his house. He said, "We had a cook, about 48 years old. He used to cook amazing food, especially Mexican food. But after a few days, Patralekha told me that he was not talking to her properly. If I asked her something, he would not give her a proper answer. On the other hand, he used to talk to me very respectfully. That's when I realized that something was really wrong. After three days, when Patralekha asked him something, his facial expression changed. After I came to know about this, I called him and asked him to pack his bags and leave." Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha got married in 2021. The couple is considered one of the most popular couples in B-town.

Talking about Rajkummar Rao's work front, Rajkummar Rao is currently promoting his film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', which also stars Vamika Gabbi in the lead role. The film is directed by Karan Sharma and he has written the story. The film is produced under the banner of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The film was released today and has received good response from critics. The film will also be released on Amazon Prime Video after the theatrical release.