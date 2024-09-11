RajKummar Rao, Triptii Dimri share teaser for 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : The makers of the romantic drama 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', starring RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, have released the much-awaited teaser.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, RajKummar shared a video where both he and Triptii Dimri appear as TV news presenters. In the video, they also announced the trailer release date, which is set for September 12.

Rao also added a playful caption along with the video, saying, "1997 ke mukhya samachar...dekho sabke saath...padosi ho ya Pariwar..."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_xu6ImS-aU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Soon after they shared the video, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the fans wrote, "Woh purush jo stree mai thaaa."

"I love these teaser, man. It's fresh and not a small snippet of the film," wrote another fan.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s."

RajKummar and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is all set to clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Both the films are releasing on October 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor