RajKummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' to be released in October

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 : The release date for RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' has been locked.

On Tuesday, the makers announced that the film will hit theatres on October 11, 2024.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s."

Rajkummar shared a poster from the film to announce the same.

The caption of Rao's post read, "Buckle up for a retro nostalgia trip! Excited to take you on a joy ride in #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo coming on 11th October 2024."

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', the film is created by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms & Wakaoo Films In Association with Thinkink Picturez.

Besides this film, RajKummar will also be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film will be out on May 31. It is a sports drama. 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' fame Sharan Sharma has directed the film.

He also has 'Srikanth' in his kitty. Rajkummar portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment.

Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries, providing employment to unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Born visually impaired in 1992 near Hyderabad, his life story is inspiring.

