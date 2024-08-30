Rajkummar Rao unveils poster of his upcoming film, title set to be announced on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : RajKummar Rao, who has impressed audiences with his recent horror-comedy 'Stree 2', is set with an exciting new project, which will show him in a completely different avatar.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, the actor teased fans with a striking poster and revealed that the title of his upcoming film will be released on August 31, which also happens to be his birthday.

In his post, he wrote, "Banenge Kya, Batayenge kal! Big Announcement Tomorrow! Stay Tuned!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Meanwhile, talking about his recent release, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Stree 2' is unstoppable and continues to achieve new heights as the movie has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country in its second week at the box office.

The film is indeed ruling the box office. The film is running in its 2nd week now, and it seems to have seen no effect of the new releases.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has scored a total Rs 453.60 crore net during the second week.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which faced a Box Office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.

'Stree 2' is directed by Amar Kaushik. Actor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film.

Not only Varun, Akshay Kumar also made a special appearance. He was hailed for his performance.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit.

