Rajkummar Rao's ' Monica O My Darling' to premiere on November 11

Rajkummar Rao has revealed the release date of his highly anticipated next 'Monica O My Darling'. The film is all set to hit the OTT platform Netflix on November 11, 2022.

The movie also has Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

Like the intriguing and entertaining trailer, the quirky character poster of 'O My Darling' features Rajkummar in his new character look where he is seen trapped in a claw. While the experimental actor is known for sporting different and interesting character looks, his new look in the poster of 'O My Darling' has created huge excitement and anticipation, especially amongst his fans.

Needless to say, the announcement and the poster have certainly piqued everyone's curiosity wanting to see more of this edge-of-the-seat thriller.

'Monica, O My Darling' is helmed by Vasan Bala.

Sharing more details about the project, Bala said, "Monica, O My Darling has been a dream project for me and we cannot wait to entertain everyone with this twisted crime comedy brimming with mystery and drama. Joining forces with Matchbox Shots and Netflix along with our brilliant ensemble cast to bring to life this unique story has been an absolute pleasure."

As per a statement, 'Monica, O My Darling' is a neo-noir that is an ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to mayhem in the lives of the people involved.

Apart from 'Monica O My Darling', Rajkummar will also be seen in Raj and DK's 'Gun and Gulaabs'.

Inspired by the misfits of the world, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

He will also be seen in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' alongside actor Janhvi Kapoor. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film marks Rajkummar's first collaboration with Karan Johar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor