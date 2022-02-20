Rajkummar to lady love Patralekhaa: 'I love you'
By IANS | Published: February 20, 2022 05:24 PM2022-02-20T17:24:03+5:302022-02-20T17:30:09+5:30
Mumbai, Feb 20 Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has the sweetest birthday wish for his wife and actress Patralekhaa.
Rajkummar shared a loved-up picture on Instagram on Sunday. In the image, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are seen looking at each other lovingly.
"Happy birthday @patralekhaa. I LOVE YOU," Rajkummar wrote alongside the image.
Patralekhaa shared a romantic reply to Rajkummar's wish.
She said: "I love you babyy."
A string of Bollywood personalities too wished Patralekhaa on the post.
Filmmaker Farah Khan said "Me too".
Actress Bhumi Pednekar called Patralekhaa a pretty girl. She wrote: "Happy birthday you pretty pretty girl @patralekhaa."
Actress Dia Mirza simply wished: "Happy birthday Patra."
Rajkummar married his long time girlfriend Patralekhaa on November 15, 2021. The two have together worked in films such as 'Citylights'.
