Rajniesh Duggall remembers Giorgio Armani, calls his death a big loss to fashion. Actor Rajniesh Duggall has joined voices from around the world in mourning the passing of Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani, who died at the age of 91. Armani, the billionaire brand owner, was known and loved for redefining modern fashion with his sleek, elegant, and stylish designs. Sharing his thoughts, the actor said, “It’s a big loss to the fashion industry.”

He went on to add, “He was definitely someone known for cool, uber chic, and stylish cuts & designs. Till date, it’s one of my favs. May his soul be at peace.” Rajniesh, who began his career as a model, has long admired Armani’s creations. The actor first gained recognition after winning the Grasim Mr. India title in 2003, later representing India at the Mr. International pageant in London where he was named 1st runner-up. He also bagged the Kingfisher ‘Model of the Year’ award in 2005 before making his Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt’s horror thriller 1920. In 2014, he went on to win Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Most recently, Rajniesh appeared in Udaipur Files, a film based on the controversial Kanhaiyalal Sahu murder case in Rajasthan. Starring alongside Vijay Raaz and Preeti Jhangiani, he played the role of an Intelligence Bureau officer. As tributes continue to pour in, the actor’s words capture the sentiment of many fashion and entertainment enthusiasts. It is clear that Giorgio Armani’s passing is not just the end of an era but also a profound loss to global style and design.