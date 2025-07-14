Rajnikanth pays tribute to veteran actress B Sarojadevi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 : Superstar Rajnikanth paid tribute to the veteran actress B Sarojadevi, who passed away at the age of 87.

Taking to his official handle X, he wrote, "The great actress Saroja Devi, who won the hearts of millions of fans, is no longer with us. May her soul rest in peace. #SarojaDevi"

பல கோடி ரசிகர்களின் மனம் கவர்ந்த மாபெரும் நடிகை சரோஜாதேவி இப்போது நம்முடன் இல்லை. அவருடைய ஆத்மா சாந்தியடையட்டும். 🙏🏻#SarojaDevi — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) July 14, 2025

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan also expressed deep condolences on the passing of renowned actress and Padma Bhushan recipient Sarojadevi.

He recalled her remarkable contributions to Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil cinema, where she won the hearts of audiences with numerous successful films. Extending his sympathies to her family and fans, YS Jagan stated that her invaluable services to the film industry would always be remembered. Her demise is an irreparable loss to cinema, and he prayed for her soul to rest in peace, as per the Ysrcp State Office.

Known for her work in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films, Sarojadevi's demise has left the industry in shock.

Sarojadevi got her big break with her Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955). She made her Telugu film debut with Pandurang Mahathyam (1957) and acted in several successful films until the late 1970s.

The Tamil film Nadodi Mannan (1958) established her as one of the top actresses in Tamil cinema. After her marriage in 1967, she remained the second most sought-after actress in Tamil films until 1974, while she continued to be a top actress in Telugu and Kannada cinema from 1958 to 1980. She also acted in Hindi films, starting with Paigham (1959) until the mid-1960s.

She acted in 161 consecutive films as the female lead between 1955 and 1984. Sarojadevi was awarded the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 1992.

She also received an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University and the Kalaimamani Award of Tamil Nadu. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.

