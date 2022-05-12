Rajpal Yadav feels grateful as he completes 25 years in films
By IANS | Published: May 12, 2022 12:52 PM2022-05-12T12:52:36+5:302022-05-12T13:00:08+5:30
Mumbai, May 12 Popular actor, comedian and director Rajpal Yadav spoke about completing 25 years in the film ...
Mumbai, May 12 Popular actor, comedian and director Rajpal Yadav spoke about completing 25 years in the film industry on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.
Rajpal Yadav is appearing as a special guest along with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani along with director Anees Bazmee, promoting their new film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' .
The actor gained a lot of appreciation for his roles in 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Hungama', 'Waqt: The Race Against Time', 'Garam Masala', 'Phir Hera Pheri' and 'Dhol'. Although he got success in playing negative roles, he loves essaying comic characters.
He said: "I will be completing 25 years in the film industry on June 21. Amongst the ones I have worked opposite, the ones I haven't worked opposite, every hero or heroine has given me their love."
"I have always received their support," he concluded.
'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app