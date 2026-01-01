Rajpal Yadav feels "proud" of attending Magh Mela in Prayagraj on Makar Sankranti

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 : Actor Rajpal Yadav attended the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi on Wednesday.

At the Magh Mela, Rajpal Yadav was seen dancing with pilgrims and devotees of Lord Brahma to celebrate the festival.

While talking to ANI, Rajpal Yadav said, "Magh Mela comes once a year, and the fortune of wandering in this sacred soil, that feeling is hard to put into words. I come here every year and feel proud."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ekadashi, a large number of devotees arrived at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj to take a holy dip during the ongoing Magh Mela. Drone visuals from the Mela show thousands of devotees at the Sangam Ghat, braving the cold and taking the dip.

The Magh Mela of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), which takes place at the divine Triveni Sangam, the place of confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati, is one of the largest pilgrimages in India.

The pilgrimage is named after the Hindu month of Magh, which typically falls in January-February.

The Prayag Magh Mela is a 45-day pilgrimage that begins on Paush Purnima (the full moon day of the month of Paush) and ends on Mahashivaratri, spanning the entire month of Magh.

