Rajpal Yadav isn't afraid of Bollywood remakes falling short, says "cinema jab bhi banein, toh naya bane"

New Delhi [India], May 31 : The ever-smiling king of comedy, Rajpal Yadav, best known for his iconic comic timing in films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' 'Chup Chup Ke,' and 'Bhagam Bhag', has shared his thoughts on the current Bollywood trend of remakes and sequels.

Asked if he ever worries about sequels or remakes not living up to the original films, Yadav shared that he doesn't see any point in being scared.

He added that every film is an opportunity for filmmakers, actors, and audiences; hence, cinema should bring fresh ideas regardless of whether it's a remake or an original movie.

"Darne se kya fayeda. Bana hi daali hai toh flop hojaegi, isse jyada kya hojaega. Paisa bhi lagta hai aur audience nayi film dekhne jaati hai aur abhineta ko bhi naya kirdaar jeene ka saubhagya milta hai. Toh cinema jab bhi banein, toh naya bane." (What's the point of being scared? If it's already made, at worst it will flop what else can happen? It takes money, the audience goes to see a new film, and the actor gets to live a new character. So whenever cinema is made, it should be new.)," Yadav toldin an interview.

Rajpal's take comes at a time when Bollywood is seeing a wave of sequels. Films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Hera Pheri 3, and Housefull 5 are lined up for release.

Rajpal Yadav's journey in films began with a breakthrough role in a film by Ram Gopal Varma. Later, he became popular for his slapstick comedy roles. He acted in movies like 'Ek Aur Ek Gyarah,' 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,' Bhagam Bhag, and many others.

Next, the actor will be seen in 'Bhooth Bangla,' a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan, which stars Akshay Kumar. The film is already one of the most awaited movies as it marks the return of the hit duo of Priyadarshan and Akshay after 15 years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor