Rajpal Yadav recalls carrying first wife’s dead body on his shoulder

Actor Rajpal Yadav emerged as one of the most loved comic actors of the generation, but not without dealing with his own tragedies. The actor opened up about his life and how he dealt with the death of his first wife when he was just a 20-year-old. Speaking to The Lallantop, Rajpal said, “Back in the day, if you were a 20-year-old man with a job, people would ask your family to get you married. So, my father got me married. My first wife, she just delivered a baby, a daughter, and died. I was supposed to meet her the next day but was then carrying her dead body on my shoulders. But thanks to my family, my mother, my sister-in-law, it never felt like my daughter didn’t have her mother, she grew up with a lot of love.”

In the same interview, the actor also opened up about his second wife Radha Yadav, whom he married in 2003. He said how she has always been a huge support in his life. "I have never asked my wife to wear saree or anything. The way I talk to my mother, my wife talks to her the same way. She learnt the language, one day when I reached the village, I saw that woh muh dhak ke baithi hui hai (she covered her face and sat there), because in villages women live a certain way. Whenever she visits the village–during Holi and Diwali–no one can gauge that she knows five languages!... After my guru, my parents, the one who supported me the most is my wife, 100 percent. Radha also raised the daughter I had from my first wife, as her own. She is in Lucknow today, happily married but the credit goes to my family and wife. I did nothing, I was just a medium, everything came along and helped," added the actor. Rajpal Yadav recently clocked 25 years in the industry. Earlier he had shared that when he looks back at his career, he is okay to have never rejected roles because of limited screen time.