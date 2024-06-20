Rajpal Yadav says responsibility of film's interpretation lies with directors, writers

Mumbai, June 19 Actor Rajpal Yadav, who is receiving a lot of positive responses for his recently released streaming movie, 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage', has said that the responsibility of the interpretation of a film lies with the writer and director and not an actor.

He said that an actor's job is to simply portray a character which is given to them.

"The interpretation of a film lies with the writer and director; it's not the responsibility of the actor, who simply portrays their character. The director ensures that justice is done to the writing and the characters," he added.

He further mentioned, "When it comes to the balance of family activities, dynamics, and the message to be conveyed--these aspects are entirely within the director's purview. I have full confidence in Raaj Shaandilyaa, whether it's his past films or this one, he has always done justice to the story."

Produced by Bhanushali Studios, 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' is streaming on ZEE5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor