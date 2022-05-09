Rajshree Thakur, Cezanne Khan attend cooking workshop for 'Appnapan...Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan'

Mumbai, May 9 Actors Rajshree Thakur and Cezanne Khan will be seen portraying the lead characters of Pallavi and Nikhil in the upcoming show 'Appnapan...Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan'.

To make their characters look more realistic, Rajshree and Cezanne did a cooking workshop along with renowned chef Naved.

Sharing his thoughts on his preparation, Cezanne said: "Never thought in my life that I would be donning the hat of a chef and cutting onions for a show. But, as they say, it's never too late to try something new. I have always believed cooking is an art and the secret ingredient is love; therefore I am all excited to be stepping into this character because there are so many different aspects to him, one being a chef."

"There are a lot of technicalities that one needs to keep in mind while portraying the character of a chef and training with a cooking expert like chef Naved really helped us understand the tricks of trade. I am surely going to put everything to use to do justice to my character. Plus, after doing this workshop one thing I can vouch for is that I am a 100 per cent better cook than Rajshree (laughs)," he added.

Talking about her preparation, Rajshree shared: "When I heard about the character and that she is a chef as well, I was a little nervous because I am not a ninja in the kitchen. So, bringing this character to life did come as a challenge to me but thanks to chef Naved and his brilliant advice, I am confident of playing this character with ease now."

"I have been following chef Naved on social media and so I know of his culinary prowess. It was a great experience training along with him because he gave us some really great insights into how I can portray Pallavi, the chef better in the show and a good cook at home. Contrary to what Cezanne may say, I am and will always be a better cook than him (laughs)," she said.

On the other hand, chef Naved added on giving the workshop to the leads in the show: "It was a great experience working with Cezanne and Rajshree, they both are very hardworking and dedicated. To get the right chopping techniques, Rajshree chopped 4 to 5 kgs of onion and Cezanne almost chopped 7 to 8 kgs of onion, in a very short span! It will be exciting to see both of them portraying their cooking and chopping skills."

"Seeing their dedication, it's evident that they will do justice towards their role. Please do not miss watching the serial, as I am also eagerly waiting to see them on screen as culinary professionals, showcasing their skills in cooking techniques. I wish both all the very best," he concluded.

'Appnapan… Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan' is coming soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

