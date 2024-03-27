Rajshri Deshpande celebrates festival acclaim: 'Don't need Rs 100 crore'

Chandigarh, March 27 With her work in ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’, ‘Sexy Durga’ and ‘Manto’ having been showcased at top-end film festivals, Rajshri Deshpande stresses on the significance of reaching out to festival audiences as opposed to chasing commercial success.

Rajshri was present for the opening ceremony of the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF), which is being held in Chandigarh from March 27 to 31.

The actress, who's known to a wider audience for her work in ‘Sacred Games’, opened up about her association with film festivals.

Talking to IANS, Rajshri said: “My association is with cinema and art. ‘Festival’ is home for us. It is the foundation for us. In festivals they don’t treat us like the market kind of thing. They say whatever you have, just put it across us. They give us that kind of freedom, where you can actually breathe. So, this is that place for me.”

Talking about her projects being screened at different film festivals, Rajshri said: “My film ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’ went to the Toronto International Film Festival, then ‘Sexy Durga’ won an award in Rotterdam. ‘Manto’ went to Cannes and ‘Nirvana Inn’ to the Busan Film Festival. Festival films are my base. Because in festivals there is nothing such as who are your actors, or stars.”

Dwelling at length on the theme, Rajshri added: “Festival pick up films not because they have made Rs 100 crore at the box office or some well-known name driving the film. They see how good your film is. They see the storyline, they filmmaking, they see through all those perspectives. Because of this we have to also push ourselves, to do more and more better. We have to evolve to compete on biggest platforms. I feel whatever film I do, it gets a push if it goes to some festival, because that gives us huge recognition."

Rajshri was last seen as the lead in the crime drama based on Delhi's Uphaar tragedy, 'Trial by Fire', alongside Abhay Deol. She said: “I know festivals are my home patch, and I can always come back. I don’t have that thing that I have to appear in Rs 100-crore films to sustain in the industry. If my film makes it to a festival I regards it as a huge achievement for me.”

On the work front, Rajshri is known for acclaimed films and web series such as ‘Joram’, ‘The Fame Game’, ‘The Sky is Pink’ and ‘Mom’.

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor