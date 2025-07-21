Rajshri Deshpande on series ‘Rangeen’: It doesn’t reduce women to labels

Mumbai, July 21 The makers of the comedy drama series “Rangeen” have unveiled the trailer on Monday, the lead actress Rajshri Deshpande revealed what she loves about the upcoming project and said that it doesn’t reduce women to labels.

Rajshri, who plays the character of Naina, said: “Rangeen isn’t just a twisted relationship drama, it’s a mirror to the complexities we carry in our hearts and minds. What drew me to Naina was her unapologetic hunger - for desire, for meaning, for something beyond the boxes she’s been put into.”

“What I love is that Rangeen doesn’t hand out easy answers. It doesn’t reduce women to labels - it lets them be messy, searching, and painfully human.”

Produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, the compelling comedy drama is created and written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi. The show is directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua.

Rajshri added: “Amir and Amardeep brought a fearless and deeply sensitive lens to this world. Our conversations gave me the space to be Naina, not just play her… When Rangeen drops this July, I hope people don’t just watch it - I hope they feel seen.”

Rangeen is a fictional series and also features Viineet Kumar Siingh, Taaruk Raina, and Sheeba Chaddha.

The trailer of Rangeen offers a hilarious glimpse into the chaos that unfolds in Adarsh’s seemingly simple life. What begins as the shocking discovery of his wife Naina’s betrayal quickly spirals into a wildly unpredictable journey. Rangeen follows Adarsh, a mild-mannered, middle-aged man, as he embarks on a hilarious yet heart-wrenching quest for revenge.

Viineet Kumar Siingh shared: "Adarsh is a character that felt instantly human to me—flawed, conflicted, yet deeply sincere. What excited me most about Rangeen was the chance to portray someone navigating a storm of betrayal and self-doubt, not with melodrama, but with restraint, humour, and quiet intensity.”

“There’s a raw honesty in the way the story unfolds, and that’s what makes it both entertaining and emotionally resonant…. Also, the writers Amir Rizvi and Amardeep Galsin wrote it very well and they are the show runners too.”

Amardeep Galsin, co-creator and co-writer, added, “Rangeen is a sensitive yet humorous story that explores what intimacy, power, and emotional need look like when you're not in a rom-com. We wanted to build a world that worked as a satire - one that walks the tightrope between wit, irony and emotional honesty.”

Amir Rizvi, co-creator and co-writer of the series, talking about inspiration behind Rangeen, shared, “Rangeen came from a news article that just stuck with us, not so much for what it said, but for what it stirred. It opened a door into a world few talk about, and that became the starting point. What began as something quirky quickly unfolded into a story that’s layered, emotional, and surprisingly relatable.”

“Rangeen is about the lives we lead beneath the surface - identities we guard and the choices we justify.”

The series is set to premiere on Prime Video from July 25.

