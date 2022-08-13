Raju Srivastava in stable condition after major heart attack

Raju Srivastava's family has said that Srivastava’s health is stable. They also requested to ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated about his health and pray for his speedy recovery. His family statement read: "Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery.

The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him.”Srivastava was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital on August 10 after experiencing chest pain while working out at the gym. He underwent an angioplasty later. He was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain, reported news agency ANI.He's recovering and will be kept under observation for a few days before being discharged.

