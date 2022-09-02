Raju Srivastava put on ventilator again as comedian's health condition worsens due to hig fever

Raju Srivastava has been put on ventilator support again, on September 1, after he ran a fever of at least 100 degrees. The comedian suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym on August 10 and has been under treatment at AIIMS, Delhi, since then.According to latest updates from Raju's PRO Garvit Narang, he is conscious and his hands and feet movements have increased slightly.

Comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 10. He suffered a heart attack after working out at the gym. His trainer immediately took him to the hospital. Over the past few days, the comedian's health has witnessed significant fluctuations. On August 25, Raju finally regained consciousness at 8:10 am. The same was confirmed by Ajit Saxena, his PRO and advisor. Raju Srivastava often credited as Gajodhar, (born 25 December 1963) is an Indian comedian, actor and politician.He ventured into stand-up comedy with the talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and finished as second runner-up, subsequently taking part in the spin-off, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions, in which he won the title of "The King of Comedy".

