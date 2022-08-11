Raju Srivastava's health deteriorates, brain isn't functioning properly'

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack and was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi. The comedian, who was last seen in India's Laughter Champion, was working out in the gym when he suffered a heart attack. Raju underwent angioplasty yesterday. However, he has now been put on a ventilator as his condition is not stable. Raju's close friend and comedian Ahsaan Qureshi has now revealed that Srivastava's brain isn't functioning properly. Ahsaan Qureshi has shared Raju Srivastava's health update. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he stated, "Raju has been unconscious for the past 25-30 hours. The doctors have asked to wait and watch as he is under observation in the ICU. A few hours ago, the doctors shared that Raju made some slight movements but his brain isn't functioning completely and is unresponsive."

Qureshi added that Raju's wife asked him not to come to Delhi as the doctors aren't letting anyone see Raju. "So, we are just waiting and praying for his speedy recovery. I am in Mumbai but my friends are there in AIIMS and I am constantly in touch with them," he said. A day after Raju Srivastava suffered a cardiac arrest and was hospitalised, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered help to his family. He dialled the stand-up comedian's wife and assured her all possible help. Raju Srivastava is a popular comedian who has been a part of several comedy shows. Srivastas was a part of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Shaktimaan and others. The comedian also featured in Bollywood films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar and more. He was recently seen as a special guest on India's Laughter Champion.



