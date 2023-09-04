Rajveer Deol, Paloma’s debut film 'Dono’ official trailer unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film ‘Dono’ on Monday unveiled the film’s official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Rajshri Productions shared the trailer which they captioned, “Drum Roll! The wait is finally over #Dono #TrailerOutNow Film In Cinemas - 5th October #SaveTheDate.”

Directed by Avnish S. Barjatya, ‘Dono’ marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol and actor Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma.

"Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) – friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) – friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two Strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

The film promises to be an “urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart.”

‘Dono’ is all set to hit the theatres on October 5.

The makers unveiled the film’s trailer in Mumbai on Monday.

Sunny Deol, Sooraj Barjatya, Karan Deol, and Poonam Dhillon were also present at the trailer launch event.

Recently actor Salman Khan and Bhagyashree unveiled the title track of the film which received decent responses from the audience.

