Rakesh Bedi, Vindu Dara Singh to perform 'Ramleela' in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 : Actors Rakesh Bedi and Vindu Dara Singh are all set to perform 'Ramleela' ahead of Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.

Speaking to ANI, Vindu Dara Singh said, "I have been invited to perform Ram Leela in Ayodhya from 16th to 22nd January. I am playing the role of Lord Shiva. Ayodhya will become the world's top pilgrimage site. It is said that Satyayuga is coming even within Kaliyuga, this is happening. This is our Ram ji: Modi ji, Yogi ji they are doing so much work they are serving the country."

Rakesh Bedi said, " A lot of changes will automatically start coming after the construction of the airport. Wherever the airport is built, development automatically starts very fast."

Ramleela has started from today onwards in Ayodhya. In the Ramleela, Vindu Dara Singh will play the role of Shiva.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to organize performances of over 18 forms of Ramleelas across the country and abroad in Ayodhya to showcase the global significance of Lord Ram.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 2.

While Ramleela is staged in the traditional local styles in various states of India, several forms of Ramleela are also performed overseas.

In this context, to enhance the glory of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, the staging of various Ramleela forms will take place in different cultural centres of Ayodhya from Makar Sankranti (January 15) to January 22.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held on January 22.

Ramleela troupes from countries such as Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, and more have been invited to the Ramotsav celebrations.

Additionally, Ramleela troupes from states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Sikkim, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh will present various events based on the life of Lord Ram.

Performances are planned on the Tulsi Manch at Tulsi Bhawan Memorial, showcasing Ramleelas from different regions of India and the world.

Moreover, various cultural, spiritual and folk art-based programs including Ramleela will be staged on the Purushottam Manch at Ramkatha Park, Saryu Manch at Bhajan-Sandhya venue, Kagbhusundi Manch at Tulsi Udyan and Tulsi Manch at Tulsi Smarak Bhavan.

