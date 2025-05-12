Rakesh Poojary, Kannada Comedy King Dies of Heart Attack at 33 During Mehndi Ceremony in Udupi

Rakesh Poojary, a well-known television and film actor and winner of Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3, tragically passed away at the age of 33 due to a heart attack. The incident occurred during a Mehndi ceremony near Nitte in Karkala, Udupi district, where he reportedly collapsed late at night. Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death at the Karkala Town Police Station.Just hours before the tragedy, Poojary had shared a photo from the ceremony on his Instagram story, which has since gone viral. His sudden death has left the entertainment community and fans in deep shock. Actress Rakshitha, judge of Comedy Khiladigalu, paid tribute to him with an emotional note:

"The ever smiling Rakesha... my fav Rakesha... the most sweetest, kindest, loving person... Namma Rakesha... will miss u mange (sic)."Rakesh began his artistic career with the Chaitanya Kalavidaru theatre troupe. He gained early recognition in 2014 with the Tulu reality show Kadale Bajil. Despite enduring nearly 150 audition rejections, his unwavering determination eventually secured him a place in the entertainment world. His big break came in 2020 with his victory in Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3, following a strong showing as part of the runner-up team in Season 2 (2018). His distinct humor and deep connection with audiences helped him become a cherished figure in Karnataka.

In addition to reality television, Rakesh left his mark on both Kannada and Tulu films. His Kannada appearances included Pailwaan and Idu Entha Lokavayya, while his Tulu film credits feature Petkammi, Ammer Police, Pammana The Great, Umil, and Illokkel. He also participated in several coastal Karnataka-based reality shows like Bale Telipale, May 22, Star, and Tuyinaaye Poye.

