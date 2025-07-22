Rakesh Roshan Health Update: Veteran Filmmaker Recovering Well After '75% Blockage In Carotid Arteries

Veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared a health update in which he revealed that during a routine full-body health checkup, doctors discovered that both his carotid arteries to the brain were over 75 percent blocked despite showing no symptoms. This was found when the doctor suggested doing a neck sonography in addition to the heart sonography. Alongside a photo of him with hospital staff, Rakesh shared in his caption, “This week has been truly eye-opening. During a routine full-body health check-up, the doctor conducting the sonography for the heart suggested I also do one for the neck. By chance, we found out that although asymptomatic, both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75 percent blocked. Which, if ignored, could be potentially dangerous.”

He emphasised the importance of staying on top of health, especially concerning the heart and brain, and added, “I immediately admitted myself into the hospital and got the preventative procedures done. I am back home now, fully recovered, and hope to get back to my workouts very soon. I hope this inspires others to stay on top of their health, especially where the heart and brain are concerned. A heart CT and a carotid brain artery sonography (which is often ignored completely) is a must for everyone above 45- 50 years old. I think it’s important to remember that prevention is always better than cure. I wish a healthy and aware year to you all.”Hrithik Roshan also reposted his father’s post.

Meanwhile, Hrithik has recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film War 2, which also stars Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. Previously, Hrithik took to Instagram to share pictures from the wrap party. He also penned a heartfelt note as he bid goodbye to his much-celebrated on-screen character, Major Kabir Dhaliwal.Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 hit War and is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Pathaan and Tiger 3. Hrithik Roshan will return as Kabir, a secret agent, while Jr NTR, who is making his Bollywood debut, is expected to play the villain.