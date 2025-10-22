Rakesh Roshan says 'Forever is just us, growing better' as wife Pinkie turns a year older

Mumbai Oct 22 Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wished his better half, Pinkie Roshan, on her birthday with a heartfelt message.

On Wednesday, Rakesh took to his Instagram and dropped a photo of his wife, along with a lovely birthday wish that read, "Forever is just us, growing better with each birthday. Happy birthday Pinkie (sic)."

On April 22, Rakesh and Pinkie celebrated 54 years of marital bliss, marking more than five decades of love and partnership.

Commemorating the special occasion, the 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' maker shared a lovely couple's photo, along with a heartfelt message on social media.

Expressing his gratitude for their enduring bond and the cherished memories they’ve created together over the years, Rakesh penned, “Together is a beautiful place to be. Happy 54th anniversary,” followed by a red heart emoji. In the picture, they can be seen sitting together and striking a pose for the camera. Notably, In the comments section, friends from the industry showered the couple with heartfelt wishes. Actor Ronit Bose Roy commented, “Happy Anniversary (sic).”

For those who do not know, Rakesh and Pinkie tied the knot in an arranged marriage back in 1971. The couple has been blessed with two children - a son, Hrithik Roshan, and a daughter, Sunaina Roshan.

On September 10, Rakesh posted snippets from his 76th birthday celebrations on social media.

He took to his IG and uploaded a string of photos from the close-knit celebration, which was attended by his friends from the industry, including Jeetendra, Prem Chopra, Jackie Shroff, along with other members from the Roshan family.

The pics featured Rakesh making different happy poses with Jeetendra, Jackie, and others.

The post further included a group selfie, where the director was seen giving a thumbs-up while posing with his friends.

“A special shoutout to Bawaji for making my 76th birthday so special. Family, friends, laughter and love – priceless," the ‘Krrish’ maker wrote.

